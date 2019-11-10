Thieves return three times to steal from a Kinglake primary school

A school that survived Black Saturday has been targeted by thieves three times in five days.

The music room at Kinglake West Primary School was first ransacked on October 30, before bandits returned on November 1 and 3.

All up nine guitars, five amps, a drum kit and a keyboard were stolen.

School Principal Mark Portman told Neil Mitchell the instruments were part of a music program that started with donations following the Black Saturday bushfires.

“It was a program that really helped kids really settle and understand.. express themselves,” Mr Portman said.

After hearing the school’s plight 3AW listener Damien rang in to offer three of his own guitars.

“I’ll take it to the school myself,” he said.

If you can help, get in touch with the school through the Kinglake West Primary Facebook page.

Image: Google Maps