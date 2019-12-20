Thieves snatch wheelchair in heartless pre-Christmas burglary

Thieves have snatched a woman’s electric wheelchair in a cold hearted pre-Christmas theft.

Investigators believe a pair of thieves visited the woman’s Cragieburn home at about 6am on December 12.

The duo rang the doorbell, and when there was no answer they broke in to the rear of the property.

Once inside they stole jewellery, electronics and an electric mobility scooter.

Police have released CCTV and images of a man and a woman they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries. Anyone who recognises the pair is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au