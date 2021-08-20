Things grown adults should NEVER do
What are things “grown” adults should never do?
The issue came to light after a member of the 3AW Breakfast team revealed they still ate Coco Pops.
He’s aged in his 30s.
Ross doesn’t think adults should use emojis.
Some of the other suggestions…
- bleach their hair.
- wear shorts.
- wear a sleeveless football jumper to the footy.
- wear singlets.
- play competitive sport without training first.
- wear an “Alice” band in their hair.
- wear a cap backwards.
- wear PJs to the supermarket.
- go a nightclub.
