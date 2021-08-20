3AW
  • Things grown adults should NEVER..

Things grown adults should NEVER do

38 mins ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Things grown adults should NEVER do

What are things “grown” adults should never do?

The issue came to light after a member of the 3AW Breakfast team revealed they still ate Coco Pops.

He’s aged in his 30s.

Ross doesn’t think adults should use emojis.

Some of the other suggestions…

  • bleach their hair.
  • wear shorts.
  • wear a sleeveless football jumper to the footy.
  • wear singlets.
  • play competitive sport without training first.
  • wear an “Alice” band in their hair.
  • wear a cap backwards.
  • wear PJs to the supermarket.
  • go a nightclub.

Press PLAY below to hear some of the suggestions!

Picture by Getty iStock

Ross and Russel
News
