What are things “grown” adults should never do?

The issue came to light after a member of the 3AW Breakfast team revealed they still ate Coco Pops.

He’s aged in his 30s.

Ross doesn’t think adults should use emojis.

Some of the other suggestions…

bleach their hair.

wear shorts.

wear a sleeveless football jumper to the footy.

wear singlets.

play competitive sport without training first.

wear an “Alice” band in their hair.

wear a cap backwards.

wear PJs to the supermarket.

go a nightclub.

Picture by Getty iStock