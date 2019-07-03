Third man arrested over fatal Love Machine nightclub shooting

A third man has been arrested in relation to the Love Machine shooting that killed two people.

A 22-year-old Preston man was arrested about 6:55am in Preston.

He has been charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

He’ll face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

A 25-year-old Epping man was arrested last Saturday and an 18-year-old Bundoora man was arrested on Monday as part of the investigation.

Both have been charged with a number of offences in relation to the shooting and have been remanded in custody.

Two people were killed during the incident on April 14 and another four people were injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.