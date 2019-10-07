Third strike: Tram which ploughed through a Kew fence has derailed twice before

Image: Nine News

First on The Rumour File

A tram which derailed in Kew on Sunday has derailed twice before, it has been revealed.

Several people were hospitalised after the route 109 tram derailed yesterday, crashing through a fence and into the front yard of an apartment block.

A Rumour File caller reported the tram was the same one involved in a 2016 incident.

Yarra Trams has confirmed the tram has been involved in two prior accidents causing it to derail once in 2013, and again in 2016.

The tram operator said the tram was inspected thoroughly after the previous incidents, and was deemed suitable for service.

Yarra Trams says there is no indication the incidents occurred for any reason other than as a result of a collision with a vehicle.

Last year there were more than 1000 accidents between cars and trams.

“We’re thankful no one was seriously injured in Sunday’s incident,” a Yarra Trams spokesperson said in a statement.