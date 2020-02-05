Third time lucky? Melbourne is getting a new bike share scheme

Another fleet of share bikes is about to hit the streets of Melbourne, and this time they’re electric.

Uber is behind the bright red Jump electric bikes, which will run a year-long trial within the bounds of the Melbourne, Yarra and Port Phillip council areas from March.

It follows the yellow oBike debacle which was abandoned after masses of bicycles were thrown up trees and tossed in the Yarra, and the council-run blue bike scheme which was cancelled last year due to lack of use.

General Manager of Jump Henry Greenacre said he’s not worried Jump will face the same fate.

“We’ve made really good, successful schemes overseas,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“We don’t think there’s any reason that Melbourne is going to be any different.”

Mr Greenacre said the company has ways of catching those who do the wrong thing.

“We need to be changing the batteries in these bikes on a regular basis,” he said.

“That means one of our technicians goes out into the field, makes sure the bike is in good working order, makes sure it’s properly parked, swaps the battery over and then moves on to the next bike.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp said the bikes are harder to throw in trees, or rivers than their predecessors.

“These electric bikes weigh about 30 kilograms. I tried to pick one up yesterday, it’s not easy,” she said.

“Also when they’re not in use the back wheel doesn’t turn.

“But of course we’re very reliant on people behaving and respecting these bikes.”

The bikes will cost $1 to unlock, and 30 cents per minute of use.

Image: Pacific Press / Getty