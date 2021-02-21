Fourth woman comes forward with allegations against alleged Brittany Higgins rapist

A fourth woman has made claims against the Liberal staffer who allegedly raped Brittany Higgins inside Parliament House.

The woman has made a report to Canberra Police alleging the man touched her thigh under a table in Canberra in 2017 according to the ABC.

A long-time Canberra watcher who broke the Brittany Higgins story says she wasn’t shocked by the allegations.

Samantha Maiden, political editor at news.com.au, told Neil Mitchell there been “whispers” about the alleged behaviour for a significant amount of time.

Two other women have since come forward alleging they were sexually assaulted by the same man who Brittany Higgins alleges raped her.

Maiden told Neil Mitchell there were many cultural questions that needed answering and addressing.

“It’s quite clear that Brittany Higgins is of the view that she was treated like a political problem,” she said.

Picture by Getty iStock