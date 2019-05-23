This company offers six month paid paternity leave to all employees

Managing Director of a leading drinks production company is of offering an extraordinary six months full pay leave to employees who have babies.

In a bid to champion gender equality the Director of Diageo, parent company of Bundaberg Rum, David Smith says he “sees it as an investment in our people”.

“Everybody gets it regardless of gender and time in the business,” Mr Smith told 3AW Mornings.

“It will cost us some money, but it’s about removing barriers in career progression to ensure talent is retained in the business and nurtured.

“This is the future, we’re going to have to do this to keep pace with the way society is going.

“It will get women back into work earlier and give men more time to enjoy the experience of being a new parent.”

Click PLAY to hear to find out more about the family leave deal