This corner of Australia has been voted the best holiday destination in the Asia-Pacific

(Photo: Canal Rocks, Yallingup)

Tourism publisher Lonely Planet has voted Australia’s south-west as the best holiday destination in the Asia-Pacific.

Headlined by popular hot spots including Margaret River, Albany and Esperance, the WA region topped the poll ahead world-renowned destinations such as New Zealand’s Bay Of Islands, the Cook Islands and Fiji.

THE FULL TOP 10

1. Margaret River & Southern WA, Australia

2. Shikoku, Japan

3. Bay of Islands & Northland, New Zealand

4. Singapore

5. The Cook Islands

6. Central Vietnam

7. Fiji

8. Palawan, Philippines

9. Beijing, China

10. Cambodia

“Take one look at Meelup Beach and you’ll wonder where it’s been all your life,” Lonely Planet wrote.

“The West Australian bush parts to reveal ocean the hue of a Bombay Sapphire bottle, which is typical of the coastline stretching from Margaret River to the state’s south.

“Beyond the sand, some of the country’s slickest wineries, breweries and restaurants lie between tracts of tall-tree forest and kangaroo-dotted farmland.”

I think WA has the best beaches in Australia.

– Kate Stevenson

Click PLAY to hear Kate and Quarters chat with the Lonely Planet on 3AW Breakfast