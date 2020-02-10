3AW
This could soon be Victoria’s most expensive home

3 hours ago
Ross and John

A grand Canterbury estate could soon become one of Victoria’s most expensive homes.

Shrublands, at 16 Balwyn Road, is about to hit the market with a price guide of $42-$46 million.

Abercromby director Jock Langley told Ross and John the 42-room property “could be an embassy or a corporate home”.

Click PLAY to hear agent Jock Langley give Ross and John the pitch

Victoria’s house price record was set in 2017 when Malvern’s historic Stonington Mansion sold for $52.5 million.

