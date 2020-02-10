This could soon be Victoria’s most expensive home
A grand Canterbury estate could soon become one of Victoria’s most expensive homes.
Shrublands, at 16 Balwyn Road, is about to hit the market with a price guide of $42-$46 million.
Abercromby director Jock Langley told Ross and John the 42-room property “could be an embassy or a corporate home”.
Victoria’s house price record was set in 2017 when Malvern’s historic Stonington Mansion sold for $52.5 million.