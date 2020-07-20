This Geelong business has two jobs going … but nobody is applying

A Geelong man has two mechanic jobs going, he has for weeks, but is yet to receive a single application.

This is despite the fact Geelong’s unemployment has been soaring.

“We’ve been looking for somebody for some time,” Peter Whelan, Dealer Principal of Road and River, told 3AW Drive.

The jobs, which would pay upwards of $1000 per week for a qualified mechanic, have had next to know interest.

It’s led Mr Whelan to discuss the matter with nearby businesses, in all sorts of fields.

“The feedback we’re getting is that it’s too comfortable for people to stay home at the moment and not work,” he said.

