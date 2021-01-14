3AW
This Holden ute could fetch more than $1 million at auction

1 hour ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for This Holden ute could fetch more than $1 million at auction

Image: Lloyds Auctions

A rare Holden ute is tipped to fetch more than $1 million when it goes to auction on January 30.

Bidding on the 2017 Holden HSV GTSR W1 Maloo ute is already at $785,000, with 15 days to go before the end of the Lloyds online auction.

National motoring editor of News Corp, Richard Blackburn, says the vehicle is so valuable because of its rarity.

“This is one of only four Maloo utes made,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“It was made in 2017, just before Holden shut their doors and it wasn’t actually released to the public. The four cars were sold privately. So it’s all about, I guess, the mystique around it.

“You add on top of that, Australian manufacturing is no longer happening, and that’s what pushes the price up.”

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Breakfast
News
