‘This is a joke!’: Traffic reporter’s mighty spray over West Gate delays

VicRoads has apologised to motorists caught in delays that prompted a spectacular spray from a traffic reporter this morning.

Sebastian Cant from the Australian Traffic Network says workers have blocked multiple lanes on Doherty’s Road which is causing problems on Grieve Parade and the West Gate Freeway at Laverton.

In a somewhat spectacular traffic report that really tickled Ross and John’s fancy, Cant described the conditions as a “disgrace”.

“This is a joke!” he exclaimed from the helicopter.

“This has got to get fixed, got to get fixed quick!”

VicRoads says crews working on Dohertys Road ran about two hours over time.

They have now packed up now and traffic is moving.