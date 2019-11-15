Melbourne service station offers petrol at a bargain price

A new petrol station in Gippsland opened today, and they’re offering an unbeatable deal to celebrate.

Peter tipped 3AW’s Tom Elliott off to the bargain at a Pakenham service station.

Caltex Pakenham is celebrating its grand opening by selling both petrol and diesel for just 99.9 cents per litre.

The deal was meant to end at 3pm, but appears to have been extended.

If you want to snag a bargain you’ll have to wait, though, queues at the service station are huge!

It comes as petrol prices surge to as high as $1.75 a litre in some parts of the city.

The service station is also offering free coffee.

What a bargain!