‘This is my first lesson’: Trainee pilot successfully lands plane after trainer blacks out

A trainee pilot has miraculously managed to land a plane during his second flying lesson.

Max Sylvester was forced to make an emergency landing after his supervisor blacked out.

He radioed air traffic control to alert them of the situation.

“He’s (the instructor) leaning over my shoulder, I’m trying to keep him up but he keeps falling down,” he told the controller.

“This is my first lesson.”

The trainee successfully landed the Cessna 172 aircraft at WA’s Jandakot Airport, with the help of air traffic control.

Chuck McElwee, owner and operator of flying school Air Australia International, said it’s a remarkable case.

“This is the first time in 28 years I’ve seen something like this in civil aviation,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

Mr McElwee said Mr Sylvester isn’t a typical student.

“He’s an exceptional student,” he said.

“He had done his homework and he was all set to go flying.

“He wasn’t like somebody who typically walks in and they want to be shown everything.

“He had actually prepped a lot … which helps.”

The nail biting experience hasn’t put Mr Sylvester off flying.

“Now we just have to go back and teach him all the stuff he skipped!,” Flight school owner Mr McElwee said.

The supervising pilot who passed out during the training flight is still in hospital undergoing testing.

Press PLAY below for more.