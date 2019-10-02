‘This is my vision’: Push for total smoke ban in Melbourne city

A Melbourne councillor is pushing for the entire CBD to become smoke-free.

With Bourke Street Mall set to go smoke-free tomorrow, ‘People City’ portfolio chairperson Beverley Pinder says she will be encouraging council to advocate for the move to be extended across the inner-city.

Councillor Pinder told Ross and John special smoking zones could be an option in some high-stress areas, like courts.

She also says smoking booths, similar to those in Japan, could be a consideration.

Ms Pinder says council surveys show huge support for the ban, with 40 per cent of smokers saying it would encourage them to quit.

“This is my vision; I envisage a smoke-free CBD,” she said.

Ross and John backed the push, and encouraged her to include e-cigarettes.

Click PLAY for the full interview