‘This is not a coincidence’: Aviation expert says Boeing 737 MAX must be grounded after Ethiopian Airlines crash

An Ethiopian Airlines flight has gone down shortly after take-off, killing all 157 people on board.

The plane crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa.

There were 149 passengers and eight crew members on board, from more than 33 countries.

The Boeing 737 is the same model of aircraft as the Lion Air flight which crashed off the coast Indonesia last year.

Founding partner of The Wolk Law Firm, Arthur Wolk, a currrent jet pilot and aviation industry expert, told Ross and John Boeing needs to recall this model until the mechanical faults can be resolved.

“I think that the 737 MAX needs to be grounded temporarily until they can figure out what’s doing this,” Arthur said.

“Both of the airplanes were in the climb, both about 300 knots, both low altitude 6-8 thousand feet, both pitched over and went straight in.

“This is not a coincidence, this is simply a mechanical problem happening again and again.

“It’s a blame game out there.

“They’ll (Boeing) probably blame maintenance or blame the pilot for not shutting the system down and this will go on and on until there’s a third or fourth crash.

“Someone has to get in there straight away.”

