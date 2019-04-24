This is the REAL Neil Mitchell, ignore the imitations!

A Facebook account imitating 3AW’s Neil Mitchell has been sending out friend requests.

Several people contacted the 3AW Mornings host yesterday, telling him they’d received a friend request from an account named ‘Neil Mutchell’.

“It is a little disconcerting because I don’t know exactly what it’s about, but there’s something dodgy here,” Neil said.

Internet Security Expert Troy Hunt told Neil the fake account was probably created for personal gain.

“I suspect in this case it’s either someone trying to mess with you, or they want some sort of possible financial upside as a result of friending people,” he said.

“Maybe what they’re trying to do is make a bunch of friends and then say ‘look, I’m Neil, I’m in a bit of trouble, I’ve lost my wallet. Can you send me some money?’

“It’s very easy for someone to do anything from impersonation through to literally going all the way to identity theft.”

The account has no profile picture, and just three friends.

“At the moment it sounds like a pretty weak attempt at impersonating you,” Mr Hunt said.

Neil has contacted Facebook requesting the account be removed.

The 3AW Mornings host advised anyone who receives a friend request from ‘Neil Mutchell’ to delete it.