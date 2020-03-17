This is the time to innovate: Send me your ideas!
Posted by the Neil Mitchell program
This is the time to innovate.
We’ve seen it through history when adversity strikes.
Big business can take a lead here: Telcos, banks, supermarkets….
I was sent this video from inside a Woolies, a robot cleaning the floors.
Apparently they’ve been present in some stores for a few months, but could they be used more widely and in different ways?
Give me your innovation ideas!
Email nmitchell@3aw.com.au or head over to my Facebook page.