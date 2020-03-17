3AW
This is the time to innovate: Send me your ideas!

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Posted by the Neil Mitchell program

This is the time to innovate.

We’ve seen it through history when adversity strikes.

Big business can take a lead here: Telcos, banks, supermarkets….

I was sent this video from inside a Woolies, a robot cleaning the floors.

Apparently they’ve been present in some stores for a few months, but could they be used more widely and in different ways?

Give me your innovation ideas!

Email nmitchell@3aw.com.au or head over to my Facebook page.

Neil Mitchell
