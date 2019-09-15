‘This is typical Hodge’: Harf shares a CLASSIC Hodgey story

Luke Hodge has retired from AFL, for the second time, after a stellar career at Hawthorn and the Lions.

On Sunday Sport the boys paid tribute to the 346 gamer, with Harf sharing a particularly funny story from the number one draft pick’s first year at Hawthorn.

“This is classic year one Hodge,” said Harford.

“We were at the gym at the old Glenferrie oval.

“He was on the bench press and he was struggling, no one was there with him so I’d thought I’d help him out and be a spotter.

“All I could smell was alcohol coming out of every single pore of his body.

“By the smell of him, it was everything possible in the bar.

“I said to him, ‘for gods sake, go get yourself a gatorade and a banana and get out of here!’.”

