This mammoth pumpkin is now the biggest in the Southern Hemisphere

A New South Wales farmer has broken his own Southern Hemisphere record for biggest pumpkin, with this whopper weighing in at a mammoth 867 kilograms.

Knockrow farmer Dale Oliver blew the competition away at the Giant Pumpkin and Watermelon Festival.

“Everyones learning better techinques so they get bigger I guess,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

Mr Oliver broke his own record, with his previous massive pumpkin weighing in at 743 kilograms.

They say “bigger is better” and that was certainly the case today at Kyogle’s Summerland Giant Pumpkin and Watermelon Festival. One Northern Rivers grower broke an international record.@_LachlanGrant pic.twitter.com/hAYjrCMfej — NBN News (@nbnnews) January 9, 2021

When asked why he does it, the modest farmer replied “I can’t answer that sorry.”

