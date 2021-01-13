3AW
This mammoth pumpkin is now the biggest in the Southern Hemisphere

5 hours ago
3AW Drive
A New South Wales farmer has broken his own Southern Hemisphere record for biggest pumpkin, with this whopper weighing in at a mammoth 867 kilograms.

Knockrow farmer Dale Oliver blew the competition away at the Giant Pumpkin and Watermelon Festival.

“Everyones learning better techinques so they get bigger I guess,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

Mr Oliver broke his own record, with his previous massive pumpkin weighing in at 743 kilograms.

When asked why he does it, the modest farmer replied “I can’t answer that sorry.”

