This old diet is the hot new thing in nutrition

Everything old is new again in dieting trends.

Nutritionists are hailing a diet that focuses on high nutrition and low calories that aids fitness and weight reduction.

The ‘volumetrics’ diet, first devised in 1999, promotes fresh produce, low-fat dairy and lean meats.

Ross and John, who thought it sounded like a common sense diet, spoke with nutritionist Kristen Beck to get the lowdown.

“The trick to the volumetrics diet, or any really good healthy and sustainable diet, is having some protein in your meals,” she said.

“That will actually fill you up and keep your blood-sugar levels mostly balanced.”