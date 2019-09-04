This region of Victoria has the state’s tastiest tap water

Geelong, Colac and the surrounding area have Victoria’s tastiest tap water, according to the eighth Ixom Best Tasting Tap Water competition.

Four judges compared samples from across the state today, with Barwon Water taking out the 2019 title.

The winning sample came from the Wurdee Boluc Reservoir, near Winchelsea.

Craig Mathisen, COO of the Water Industry Operators Association of Australia, said taste is important, but it’s not the only factor judged.

“The appearance is one of the aspects that we actually ask our judges and all of our samplers to look at,” he told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

“Obviously we’re looking for a transparent sample, the odour is important.

“Ultimately it is a taste test. Everyone’s taste is a little bit individual. We had a bit of a differing opinion among the judges.”

The winning Victorian sample will now go up against winning samples from other states in October, vying for the title of Australia’s best tasting water.

Press PLAY below for more.