This sets us up for the next two decades, says Federal Health Minister

7 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for This sets us up for the next two decades, says Federal Health Minister

In a billion-dollar deal, Melbourne will become home to the largest vaccine manufacturing plant in the Southern Hemisphere.

The facility at Tullamarine will allow Australia to have a stockpile of critical vaccines and antivenoms in the future.

Greg Hunt, Federal Health Minister, told Tom Elliott the facility has the “pandemic capability” and will adopt a new type of vaccine manufacturing style.

“Australia will have the first cell based vaccine manufacturing plant in the Southern Hemisphere,” he said.

“The new one (manufacturing plant) will be flexible and can turn its hand to many different types of vaccines required.

“This sets us up for the next two decades.

“It also secures 1300 existing jobs and creates 500 more in term of the construction process.”

Press PLAY for more 

 

 

