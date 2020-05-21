This sleepy Victorian hamlet has been named the oldest place in Australia

The Borough of Queenscliffe, which includes the sleepy seaside towns of Queenscliff and Point Lonsdale, has been named the oldest place in Australia.

About 40 per cent of the population are over 65, while 18.8 per cent are over 75.

Queencliffe Mayor Ross Ebbels said it’s a title the area is happy to hold.

“It shows that our community want to be here,” he said.

“We may have the oldest community, but they’re very engaged. We have the highest rate of library membership in the state.”

Councillor Ebbels said many residents spent time in the area in their younger years, and returned to retire.

“A lot of the holiday houses have been in the families for generations, so people have been coming for years and years,” he said.

“A lot of people get to the point where they think ‘you know what? I actually really like this place, I think I’ll retire here’.”

Press PLAY below for more.