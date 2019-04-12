This Week in Food: A family festival and fun at the farm!

THIS WEEK IN FOOD:

FAMILY FESTIVAL: This Mother’s Day (12th May), do something that EVERYONE in the family will enjoy. Rochford Wines is hosting their inaugural Chocolate, Cheese & Wine Festival in partnership with Milk the Cow, Cuvée, Kennedy & Wilson, Ministry of Chocolate & Melbourne Cocoa. Take the fam and enjoy cheese, wine & chocolate matching sessions with the Milk the Cow; breakfast or lunch at Isabella’s Restaurant; a casual Italian feast at 400 Gradi Yarra Valley; a hands on chocolate making masterclass; food trucks, professional childminding services (it is mum’s day after all) and much more. Entry is free, more info: www.rochfordwines.com.au

FAM AT THE FARM: And speaking of Mother’s Day AND the Yarra Valley, just down the road at Dame Nellie Melba’s old digs, Coombe Farm is giving you the choice of spoiling mum with a Champagne Breakfast or Table d’hôte Lunch. For breakfast, there’s a glass of Blanc de blancs, hot and cold mini breakfast items and pastries served in a high tea format, tea and coffee priced at $55 per person; and at lunch, there’s Blanc de blancs on arrival, a special three course menu and Tea or espresso coffee at $105 per person. Or go straight in for the Premium High Tea. All the details: https://coombeyarravalley.com. au/news-and-events

EURO-NIGHT-VISION: The Europa Night Market kicked off this week at Queen Victoria Market and continues through to May 8. If you can’t get to Europe this year, but love the idea of a traditional winter market, this is for you. It’ll run the gamut food-wise, from German currywurst, Portuguese barbecue, Belgian frites, French raclette – and even a Brexit Bar! And each week a silent disco led by very kitschy holiday tour guides will complete the night for those still craving a European getaway. Entry is free, it runs Wednesday nights from 5pm – 10pm. https://thenightmarket.com.au/

IT’S DA BOMBE: Not really into Easter eggs but don’t mind dessert? Well, from Monday (April 15) for ten days, Stokehouse Pastry Chef Lauren Eldridge has re-imagined the restaurants signature bombe alaska dessert just for Easter. The Easter Bombe sees milk chocolate parfait made with Easter eggs balanced by the citrus of fresh mandarin sorbet, encased of course in toasted meringue, then topped with fresh raspberries. Head in and order before 24th April, or miss out! https://stokehouse.com.au/ melbourne/