This Week in Food: A French picnic close to home + festivals for prosecco and gin lovers

Well, not the European continent, but a lot closer. Picnic in the Park is coming to French Island on Sunday December, and is promising to be a terrific day full of food, wine, gardens and music in the stunning country property Mandalaye Park Homestead & Gardens. Western Port Ferries will be transporting guests to and from Stony Point on the Mornington Peninsula and Cowes, Phillip Island to experience a taste of life on this off-the-grid eco island. Meet local makers, growers and producers at pop-up providore stores and taste local wines produced on the island. All-inclusive packages include return ferry transfers, transfer to Mandalaye Park, picnic pack and BBQ voucher (Priced from $56 for adults and $30 for seniors). To book online visit westernportferries.com.au/ picnic

Who wants to wait until February for the Prosecco Festival? Not me! That’s why I’m excited there’s a Prosecco party being thrown by the festival organisers at Fatto Bar & Catina, overlooking the Yarra on the 9th of December. For $27, you can start the night off with a Spritz thanks to Select Aperitivo, then sip your way through more than ten different Proseccos from the likes of Dal Zotto and Tenuta 2 Castelli, plus snack on some delicious cheese, salami and other antipasto delights at the grazing station.

This week tickets for Australia’s original sell-out gin festival Juniperlooza went on sale, with tickets available for the event on either Saturday 15 or Sunday 16 of February at The Boatbuilders Yard and Polly Woodside. Juniperlooza 2020 is shaping up to be the biggest yet with 23 boutique Australian and international gin producers serving up signature cocktails alongside both classic and twisted takes on the iconic G&T. theboatbuildersyard.com.au/ Juniperlooza

The Italian March on Melbourne continues, one of the latest to open is Oster in Richmond. Chef Nicola Romano and manager Osvaldo Tognella are both from Lombardy in northern Italy, but actually met in Melbourne. The focus at Ostēr Eatery is on the traditional, community-based idea of the Osteria, with local produce and a sharp Australian drinks list. Open Monday to Saturday for breakfast and lunch, Friday and Saturday they’ll stay open for dinner – enjoy a five course tasting menu, or pick your way through an a la carte menu that includes fior di latte with smoked eggplant and Romesco; or free range lamb loin with asparagus, peas and chicory. ostereatery.com.au

Want to make it your New Year resolution to become a Melbourne food expert? Well you can do it with Melbourne Food Experiences. Allan Campion is the man in charge, and there is nothing he does not know about the local food and drink scene. He’s launched a series of Melbourne Summer Food Tours for 2020 that will take you through some of the city’s top spots and hidden gems – think signature dishes at Pure South; egg tarts in China Town, and farmhouse cheeses at an underground maturation cellar. There are just eight tour dates in January, with 15 tickets on each tour – so get in quick!