This Week In Food: A seriously cool secret + how to spend Cup Day

By Kate Stevenson

QT Melbourne has a seriously cool secret; perched above the city and hidden behind the iconic Rooftop at QT, is a garden oasis with sky-line views, and great drinks. The Secret Garden is usually just that, a self-sufficient produce source for QT’s food and beverage team. Now, together with Four Pillars, they’re opening a Secret Garden up to the public every Thursday and Friday night – and serving up bespoke Four Pillars cocktails and a special food menu by chef Andy Harmer. Be warned, it only fits 40 people, so you may have to arrive not long after the 5pm opening.

The iconic All Saints Estate winery in Rutherglen is inviting guests to experience a true paddock to plate experience at Terrace Restaurant’s “Estate on a Plate” lunch with head chef Simon Arkless on Sunday, 3 November. You’ll enjoy a three course menu made up of estate-grown produce harvested this season while Arkless and his team share insights about their sustainable agricultural practises and future plans, and winemaker and custodian Nick Brown curates a selection of All Saints Estate’s premium wine to match.

If you’re not heading to the gee-gees on Cup Day, how about a long, boozy lunch? That’s precisely what Neptune Food and Wine is proposing. For $154 per person, they’ll be serving up an indulgent two-course degustation and accompanying grazing platters, bottomless Four Pillars cocktails and free-flowing champagne by Louis Roederer. There are only 60 tickets available.

Hate finding something to do for New Year’s? Well, here’s an option for you. The fabulous Q Train down on the Bellarine is running a special 1920’s-themed New Year’s service. You’ll board the train at 6pm and enjoy their famous degustation, then from 9pm head to the Whisky Bar at the Brewhouse to see in the big festivities – and the best local beer, wine, cider is included. And yes, you must dress up in your best Roaring Twenties gear.