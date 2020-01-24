This Week in Food: the Apollo Bay Seafood Festival is back + join the fiesta at Mamasita!

It’s back! The Apollo Bay Seafood Festival returns Friday 14 to Sunday 16 February, taking over the pretty Apollo Bay Harbour and offering pescatarian feasts and treats with a stunning sea view backdrop.

It all kicks off on the Friday with the Submerged Gala Dinner hosted by Peruvian chef Alejandro Saravia.

Then Saturday the harbour will transform into an ‘off the boat’ Seafood Market, with fresh seafood tucker straight off the fishers’ boats; drinks with Apollo Bay Distillery x Maidenii cocktails, Prickly Moses craft beer and Taltarni Vineyard wine.

On the Sunday, Richard Cornish and Hillary McNevin will host a series of “Conversations” exploring hot button issues that affect both the ocean and land at the Apollo Bay Surf Lifesaving Club. More details: www.apollobayseafoodfestival. com

The Exchange Hotel’s Beach Club returns this year just in time for the Australia Day long weekend. It’ll be open from Friday 24th January – Monday 24th February, each day from midday until 10pm.

Situated on Pt Melbourne beach at the end of Bay Street, entry is free and you’ll get access to a container bar, full kitchen serving fresh seafood and summer salads, ice cream cart, beachside cabanas, live music Friday – Sunday, plus deck chairs and sun loungers for soaking up the sunshine.

You can book a cabana and chill out with the ultimate VIP beachside experience, they’re great for groups of 2-4 people, and including full table service so you don’t have to move a muscle.

This year you can order food and drinks on your phone and have them delivered to your table. More info: https://www.exchangebeachclub. com.au

After much anticipation, St Kilda’s legendary local Prince Public Bar re-opened this week, with the grand old dame boasting a new look after closing last April for a major overhaul. Yes, there’s a modern edge, but the new design pays homage to the building’s Art Deco heritage.

At the heart of the venue is a large oval island bar, reinstated to its original orientation and grandeur.

The kitchen will be sending out classic counter meals like steaks, burgers and fish & chips; plus a signature roast series, offering a daily changing rotisserie – think slow-cooked lamb shoulder, roasted pork belly and coal-grilled ocean trout.

And at the bar, snack on goodies like duck liver parfait with brioche, homemade sausage rolls, smoked ham & Gruyere cheese croquettes and classic steak tartare. https://theprince.com.au/ prince-public-bar/

Melbourne’s Mexican institution Mamasita will celebrate its 10th Birthday on Saturday 22 February with a special chef collaboration dinner and a Margarita masterclass earlier in the day.

The one-off degustation of ten dishes from past and present will commemorate the evolution of the famed eatery, and sees the very first head chef and original co-founder, Jason Jones, flying back in from Singapore.

Cocktail-lovers can also celebrate World Margarita Day by mastering the art of the perfect Margarita with legendary mixologist Linus Shaxmann from Herrradura Tequila along with Mamasita maestro Mezcalier Luis Herrera, who will be heading up a Margarita masterclass earlier in the day from 1pm – 3pm.

Attendees will be shaking and drinking four Margaritas, walking away with new found knowledge of agave spirits and a commemorative showbag containing some Herradura Tequila, agave nectar, a recipe book and a complete cocktail tool kit.

Tickets are $75 or $95 which will include a taco flight.

To join the fiesta or see more details on the dinner, head to www.mamasita.com.au.