This Week in Food: Breakfast dumplings + a feast at Dame Nellie Melba’s old house

By Kate Stevenson

Haven’t been inside the hedge at Dame Nellie Melba’s old house? Well, here’s your chance. Coombe Yarra Valley are holding an inaugural ‘Friends of Coombe’ Dinner on Saturday August 17. Locals Forage, Giant Steps, Punt Road Wines & Yeringberg are coming along, and executive Chef Neil Cunningham has designed a 5 course menu, to be paired with 10 wines from Coombe and each of those friends. Sounds like a perfect Saturday night! More info and tickets: coombeyarravalley.com.au/news- and-events

Well, we know that Dinner by Heston has had a big change recently, they’ve gone degustation-only, so this week I went along to try the new offering. It makes sense, really, DBH is well and truly a special occasion restaurant, so if you’re going to make the effort to get in there, why not try as much of what they are famous for as you can? The 10 course menu reads like a greatest hits – from the 18th Century Hay-smoked Kingfish and 14th Century “Rice and Flesh”, to the famous meat fruit (or a new stunning vegetarian “mushroom truffle” version) and unbelievably good Tipsy Cake. You’ll get to choose your main and dessert, there’s now a full dedicated vegetarian degustation, but of course you can still pop in and make the most of the bar if you want a hint of the DBH experience. dinnerbyheston.com.au

On Monday 12 August, Cutler & Co. are celebrating the diversity and deliciousness of Australian game in a special one-off dinner, serving up anything from the bold flavours of Gippsland venison to the delicious intensity of wild fowl; kangaroo tartare, or terrine of pheasant, guinea fowl & pigeon. Together with Meatsmith’s Troy Wheeler, head chef Colin Mainds has come up with a menu of wild flavours served with matched wines chosen by beverage director Leanne Altmann. $180pp will get you a whole lotta game and matched wines.

Bookings essential: cutlerandco.com. au/happenings/winter-game- dinner

From the team that brought us Cheeseburger, Mac & Cheese and Beef Meat Pie Dumplings, comes the Breakfast Dumplings + Bottomless Brunch menu. Yes, highly rated by Scorcher, Drumplings in Bourke St is offering up a series of urban-breakfast-themed dumplings like Bacon and Egg Dumplings, Shakshouka dumplings and even a French Toast Bao. Head along to try them Saturday and Sunday from 11am – 2pm, when $59 will get you all the brekky dumplings you can eat, along with bottomless drinks like Bloody Marys, Mimosas, Drumplings draught and Hills Cider. drumplings.com