This Week in Food: Cinco de Mayo celebrations and G&Ts which help fight malaria

THIS WEEK IN FOOD:

SMITHERS UP: Talk about a meeting of the culinary minds! On the 15th May, Annie Smithers will join Andrew McConnell at Cumulus Up for a special four-course designed designed by the two, with matched from Moorodooduc Estate. Falling on the day before the traditional “Feast Day of St Honore” (St Honore being the patron Saint of Bakers & Pastry chefs), among other treats, Annie will be serving up her version of the St Honore Cake – a ring-shaped pastry filled with Chibaust cream, topped with small cream puffs dipped in caramelised sugar, and draped with whipped cream) – oh my! More info and bookings via info@cumulusup.com.au

MAMA MIA MAYO: Well it’s long been a Melbourne institution, but with so many openings across the city every week, it’s easy to forget about some of this city’s classics. Well, here’s your excuse to get back into Mamasita! Mexican celebration Cinco de Mayo (May 5th) is rapidly approaching, and these guys are teaming up with Bluebonnet BBQ for a Mex-Tex five-course lunch priced at on $55 per person! The menu looks fab, with dishes like prawn carpaccio with guacamole mousse, cuttlefish enchilada and smoked lamb with ancho wild rice; and there’s the option of a matched cocktail banquet – que bueno! I was in last week, and place is still buzzing and still churning out vibrant, creative Mexican fare. www.mamasita.com.au

DINNER WITH FRIENDS: If you need an excuse to check out one of Melbourne’s newest and tastiest seaside haunts, here it it! Williamstown’s Basque diner Sebastian is holding a Guest Chef Series, and first off the rank on the 14th May is Ashley Davis, of beloved Western favourite Copperpot & Fitzroy’s Messer. Together with Sebastian’s Leigh Robbins, they’ll design a four course sharing menu of Pintxos, small plates, share mains & dessert. Details and bookings – 9088 8989

RAISE YOUR GLASS: You know I am always a fan of the G&T, and my tonic of choice is Fever-Tree. Well, imagine pouring yourself a nice big gin, and doing your bit for the fight against Malaria!? Until May 31, Fever-Tree is giving you the chance to help accelerate the fight to end malaria, just by “raising” a G&T. Basically until the end of May, for every photo on social media of a raised glass that tags @fevertreemixers and #malariamustdie; they will will donate £5 (around $AUD9) to charity Malaria No More – that’s a hefty donation for a simple pic. https://fever-tree.com/ en_GB/article/malaria