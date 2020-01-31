This Week in Food: East Gippsland and the High Country are staging comebacks!

Well it’s an understatement to say Mallacoota has had a tough summer, so what would no doubt really cheer up the locals is if the rest of us could put their fabulous Mallacoota Wild Harvest Seafood Festival on our calendars. It’s all happening April 3-5, so why not book your accommodation right now, make sure you #comewithemptyeskys and experience all that region has to offer – and in particular their seafood. From abalone to sea urchins, prawns to oysters, the Wild Harvest Seafood Festival will have it all. The program is still evolving, but now is the time to commit to a fabulous, filling weekend away in a region that sorely needs our support. More at: wildharvestseafoodfestival. com

For assistance with accommodation bookings, try: visitgippsland.com.au

It’s not just tourism operators in East Gippsland who suffered from the fires thus far over summer, the Alpine region north-east of Melbourne has been hit hard too, so they’re organising a comeback! Nearly 100 producers and makers from across the region will gather at the Timber Yard in Port Melbourne for the High Country Comeback on Sunday 2 February. The event will allow Melburnians to support regional businesses who’ll be showcasing their stunning produce, wine, beer, gifts, experiences and a range of Made in Victoria’s High Country products – so we all win!

Now THIS is exciting! Jessi Singh this weekend opened the doors to “Mrs Singh”, a wine bar and store sitting in Flinders Lane. Sister restaurant Daughter-in-Law was one of my favourite city eateries last year, so the bar has been set high for the concise menu of small plates on offer, and $25 express-style thalis for quick lunchers. There’s a 300-strong wine list by award-winning Sommelier Dheeraj Bhatia, and you can even takeaway wine and beer.

I can only imagine how annoying it is to be born on a leap year, but Moon Dog Brewery is happy to reward your patience. If you can prove you were born on Feb 29, head down on that day to Moon Dog Abbotsford or Moon Dog World and let the team there shout you some beers. Seriously. One pot per service, and they’ll have to obey normal Responsible Service of Alcohol rules, but otherwise … IT’S YOUR DAY!

Looking for somewhere a little different for Valentines Day? Surely nothing says love better than Lobster and Champagne? Pinchy’s in Bourke St is Melbourne own Champagne and Lobster Bar, and if you make a reservation online for Valentines Day, you’ll get a complimentary strawberry and rhubarb drink on arrival called the ‘Pinchy’s Frenchy’.

And speaking of love-ins, this Valentines Day city Spanish fave Bomba is putting on a $79 four-course Spanish feast. Start with wagyu cecina and green pea and scarmozza croqueta; move onto baked barramundi and heirloom tomato with pickled shallots; then crispy skin pork belly and smoked zucchini with goats curd before finishing with a sweet chocolate croqueta. I’M SOLD! For bookings, call: 03 9650 5778.