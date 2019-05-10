This Week in Food: Eating for charity and a Sparkling High Tea

THIS WEEK IN FOOD:

FRIENDS IN HAND: Paul Farag, the head butcher of Sydney’s Fish Butchery worked with Yagiz head chef Murat Ovaz at Colin Fassnidge’s Four in Hand, and between them they bring experience from three different continents to the table. They’ll holding a couple of special dinners on Monday 27th & Tuesday 28th May, bringing a ‘no waste’ approach that’ll see all parts of each protein shine, with dishes including steamed flounder, cime de rapa, sesame sauce & Iskender beef with eggplant. It’ll be a great night. Bookings via: www.yagiz.com.au

WORTH BOTTLING: Local craft producers Starward have just announced the latest release in their bottled cocktail series. The Old Fashioned was a cracker, and now they’ve come up with a limited-edition Red Manhattan, in collaboration with Adelaide Hills Distillery – a classic American cocktail reimagined with an Australian twist.The Red Manhattan is made with Starward single grain whisky matured in Australian red wine barrels, a bespoke red wine vermouth infused with native botanicals, from Adelaide Hills Distillery, and bitters. You can find it now at Starward’s Port Melbourne distillery, at starward.com.au, and it should make its way into retailers soon.

OVER THE HEDGE: I really do have a soft spot for Coombe Yarra Valley. Growing up in the area, we always wondered what was behind that hedge at Dame Nellie Melba’s and I love that now we can all see. One excuse to get in and have a look is Coombe’s Sparkling Saturday & Sunday High Teas. They’ll begin from Saturday June 1, and you can expect free flowing bubbles (NV blanc de blanc) and a classic high tea menu – think finger sandwiches; fresh scones with house made jams and fluffy cream; and a selection of handcrafted cakes and desserts. Most High Teas offer a bubbly on arrival, so this is seriously good value at $55 per head. You will need to pre-book and pay. Details at: https://coombeyarravalley.com.au/news-and-events

STREET TALK: A favourite on the foodie fundraising calendar, Eat Street Melbourne will celebrate its 20th birthday on Tuesday 21st May with an all-you-can-eat evening of hawker-style food and drink at the Sofitel Melbourne on Collins. Raising money for Variety – The Children’s Charity, the ticketed event brings together that state’s top restaurants, wineries and producers for a night of gourmet indulgence and entertainment. On board, restaurants like Cumulus Inc, 400 Gradi, the Botanical and Red Spice Road. Drinks will come from the likes of De Bortoli, Prosecco Van, The Everleigh Bottling Co, and much more! Tickets are $135 and give you unlimited food and drinks from over 40 of the state’s top restaurants, wineries, distilleries and producers. Find them at https://www.trybooking.com/book/sessions?eid=491203