This Week in Food: Everything’s Easey at the Emerson

TURKISH TERROIR – We’re already in love with Middle Eastern food, but what about their wines? Well, South Yarra’s Yagiz restaurant is offering you the chance to learn a little more about them. Expert wine consultant Christian Maier will be on hand with the head winemaker from Turkey’s award-winning Doluca Wines and of course there’ll be a five-course tasting menu from head chef Murat Ovaz to accompany the fine drops. It kicks off at 7pm on Tuesday 26th Feb. More info – www.yagiz.com.au or 9821 4758

FATTO FRIZZANTE – Riverside favourite Fatto Bar and Cantina will farewell summer with a pop, hosting a special dinner with Melbourne’s own ‘Prosecco Queen’, Melissa Brauer. On Thursday 28th Feb, head chef James Kummrow will serve up a four-course feast, with a curated Prosecco list to match. Just $90 will get you the four courses with matching bubbles, plus an intimate Q&A. Expect sharing antipasto plates with housemade bread, spanner crab spaghettini, roast chicken breast with rosemary potatoes, and more. http://www.fatto.com.au/

NORTHERN REPUBLIC – You might have heard me bang on about Bank Street Pizza & Garden in Avenel, or Ross declare that Ohana in Wyndham Harbour boasted the best pizza he’d ever tasted – so imagine my joy when I heard the owners of both of those venues had taken the lease on a stunning old flour mill overlooking the Sevens Creek in Euroa. Not just pizza this time, chef & co-owner Callum Kaka, is sending out fun, tasty spuntini like pork and veal polpette with house made passata; stunning anchovy bruschetta with egg & aioli, and not-so-Italian prawn toast. You’ll still get pizza, like the pancetta with gorgonzola and honey – a perfect balance of sweet and salty – but the feel they’re going for is a laid back wine bar at which you can sit around and snack all night. It is WELL worth a look. www.northernrepublic.com.au

EVERYTHING’S EASEY AT THE EMERSON – One of Melbourne’s more well-known rooftops has joined forces with one of our most recognised burger joints to come up with Easey’s at the Emerson. On offer, an American-inspired menu with plenty of burgers, hotdogs, sandwiches and more – perfect fodder for soaking up the cocktails sure to be consumed at this skyhigh spot over Melbourne’s scorching summer. Try the Maine Lobster Roll, the super-sized Reuben Sandwich, or for the health-conscious among us – a lettuce cup taco (hmmmmm). www.theemerson.com.au