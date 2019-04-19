This Week In Food: Food with heart and grape getaway

DO MORE THAN DINE

One of this city’s greatest hospitality social enterprises is Scarf, which aims to grow the skills, confidence and job readiness of young people seeking protection, and those from refugee and migrant backgrounds, specifically for jobs in the restaurant and bar scene.

Their major fundraiser for the the year is the Do More than Dine dinner, which sees them take over the ARC ONE Gallery with the help of Andrew McConnell, Scarf graduates and wineries like Punt Road and Curly Flat. Held on the 13th June, Matt Preston will keep you entertained during the intimate five-course dinner with matched wines.

And you’ll be helping to keep a program running that pays trainees award wages AND finds jobs for 70% of their graduates within six months. https://www.domorethandine.org

AND DO IT WITH HEART

Speaking of seriously good causes, May is Dine with Heart Month in Melbourne, supporting the fabulous Sacred Heart Mission in St Kilda.

There are a few ways you can get involved, first you can buy a ticket to their flagship Gala Dinner on the stage at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda.

Food comes from too many chefs to mention, but among them Dave Verhuel from Embla, Chris Watson from Cutler + Co, and Victor Liong of Lee Ho Fook. And, you can pair the fine food with live entertainment and what they promise will be a “rowdy” live auction.

Or, when you’re dining out and about in May , leading venues from all over Melbourne will also be helping to raise funds through optional $4 donations added to the bill – how simple is that! For more info on the gala, and where you can Dine with Heart in Melbourne, head to: https://www. sacredheartmission.org/events/ dine-with-heart

HOP TO THE MARKET

Good Beer Week is fast approaching, and there are plenty of great events to choose from, how about a celebration of fire, food, and fresh hopped beer with Brick Lane Brewing? Held under the eaves of the iconic Queen Victoria Market. Melbourne super-chef and Brick Lane shareholder Shane Delia is cooking up a storm over fiery hot coals, and of course the tucker will be servied with a selection of the Dandenong-based brewery’s beers, including a limited-edition fresh-hop beer made in collaboration with Ellerslie Hops, and beer sorbet desserts! Tix: https://goodbeerweek.com.au/ event/beer-lover/346-a-fresh- hop-experience

A GRAPE GETAWAY