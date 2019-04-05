This Week in Food: Funny Fatto and The Italian Job – in Kew!

THE ITALIAN DINNER: Kew’s Mister Bianco will host “The Italian Job” on Tuesday 30th April, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the classic film by taking guests on a five-course degustation journey with a menu inspired by the Piedmont region and accompanying wines from regions area around Torino where the movie was filmed. Guests will be greeted by Italian supercars, a Mini and an aperitivo on arrival and an opera singer will entertain through the evening. Tickets: $125 per person via https://www.trybooking.com/BBSVQ

AUTUMN APERITIVO: Daylight savings ends this week, so with the sun passing over the yardarm earlier, Supernormal has launched Supernacular – their answer to an aperitivo hour. From 3-6pm every weekday, they’re offering up three drinks priced at $10. In April, you can choose from The Benchmark Gin & Tonic – with their brand new Supernormal gin (made in conjunction with Applewood Distillery) & Capi dry tonic; The Paris End with Gin, vermouth & Marionette groseille; or the The Inari (a take on the gimlet) – with gin, sake & shiso. Surely that’s excuse enough to miss the last meeting of the day, or head in early for your Comedy Festival gig! You can even buy the Supernormal gin to take away at the restaurant, or from Meatsmith – botanicals include green tea, nori, yuzu, riberry, wattleseed, and wormwood. https://supernormal.net.au

FATTO GOES FUNNY: Heading to the Comedy Festival? Better make sure you’re well and truly refreshed – so maybe pop into Fatto Bar and Cantina on the river for their festival special. Present your ticket, and you’ll get complimentary house marinated Mount Zero olives with your first drink purchased. There’s an extended ‘Aperitivo Hour’ throughout the festival from 4pm – 6pm & 9pm – 11pm; and you can get a $12 Italian club Sandwich – mortadella, pickles, rocket, prosciutto, Swiss cheese and pear chutney; every day from 4pm – 11pm in the Fatto Bar. Check www.fatto.com.au

VISIT BALLARAT, HERE: To whet your appetite, the team from Visit Ballarat have brought that charming regional city to us, setting up a “Made of Ballarat Pop-Up Shop” right here in the city. Open from 29 March until 24 April, the store will boast an eclectic collection of locally made products, tastings and Meet the Maker events. You’ll find the pop up at Shop 4, 218-242 Little Collins Street, and next Friday there’s a great Meet the Makers event with Mick Nunn from Salt Kitchen Charcuterie (my favourite charcuterie in this state) and Owen Latta, winemaker from Latta Vino & Eastern Peake, talking how to pair meat with wine and the food scene in Ballarat. Book for that session, and check other events at https://madeofballarat.com.au