This Week in Food: Have a pot with Copper Pot + a nod to the Silk Road

Belgian brewery Rodenbachs is known for its stunning barrel-aged sour beers and master brewer Rudi Gechquire is heading to Australia for the first time ever, for only four events in the country. One of them will be held at Seddon’s Copper Pot. Chef Ashley Davis will design a special six-course menu to match nine of Rudi’s unique brews, and the two will talk about their work. It’s bound to be delicious!

The gorgeous David’s Restaurant in Prahran is holding a one night celebration of the famous Silk Road, a voyage from East to West, on Thursday 12th September. Award winning chefs Matteo Toffano & Patrick Dang are serving up an eight course degustation designed as a nod to commonly traded ingredients from the famous Silk Road, so expect an impressive display of East meets West, a fusion of Asian and Mediterranean, a melting pot of flavours that reflects that historic trade between China and Europe up until the 18th century. It’ll set you back $160 per person for those eight courses and matching wines.

Josh Niland’s restaurant St Peter is one of the country’s best seafood restaurants, he’s won global acclaim for his commitment to only using ethical, sustainable practice in his approach to fish cookery. And now, to celebrate the release of his first book ‘The Whole Fish Cookbook’, he’ll be joining Andrew McConnell in the Supernormal Kitchen for a one-off lunch. A five-course menu will feature dishes that showcase Josh Niland’s philosophy, and guests will also get a signed copy of his book. Tickets via: info@supernormal.net.au or 9650 8688.

We spoke not so long ago to Argentine chef Dan Szwarc who’s at the helm of Williamstown’s Hellenic Hotel, and he mentioned that George is happily letting him insert a bit of his culture into the menu. Well, he’s not holding back, come September 6th, he’s launching an empanada bar, and having tasted his empanadas, you WILL want to try them!

Already boasting stunning Yarra Valley Wines, Balgownie Estate is also hosting an inaugural Yarra Valley Local Producers Dinner at Rae’s Restaurant on Thursday September 12. Exec Chef Grant Flack will proudly showcase the region’s best produce – including meats from Little Creek Cattle Farm in Coldstream, Yarra Valley Caviar, Buxton Trout, Yarra Valley Dairy’s award-winning cheeses and desserts from Yarra Valley’s Chocolaterie. Enjoy four fabulous courses for $85, or add matched wines for $45.