This Week in Food: Inauthentic Indian, two great Italian eateries + an excuse to get out of town!

MASSI-VE MEAL

City eats! I was reminded last week about just how good Melbourne is as a dining institution.

First – Massi is one of many great Italian eateries in this city, which means it can be overlooked – and it shouldn’t be. A gorgeous, elegant space in Little Collins St; that classic Italian bistro service; and stunning, simple dishes. Only a joint like this could make me fall in love with the much-maligned arancini, their Swiss brown mushroom & porcini; and their agnolotti with roasted pumpkin, chestnuts, sage and truffle was to die for. www.massi.com.au

THAT’S OUR GIRL

Second, anything but classic is Little Bourke St newcomer Daughter in Law. Owner Jessi Singh describes it perfectly as “inauthentic Indian”. From the gloriously garish decor, to the Bollywood films projected onto the wall, self-serve beer fridge and unexpected pizzas on the menu – this is one out of the box. But, fun and frivolity aside, at the end of the day it comes down to the food and it is seriously good. Don’t miss the balls of happiness (pani puri), and consider the great value set menu, that’ll see you finish with a thali full of their curry greatest hits. http://www. daughterinlaw.com.au