This Week in Food: Italian expansion + good news for cheese lovers

RIDING HIGH

FLIPPIN’ GOOD FOOD

Here’s something new – “Vegayan” – Melbourne’s first-ever completely vegan Filipino feast, created by Rice Paper Sister head chef Ross Magnaye and Filipino food advocacy group, The Entree.Pinays. Plus, it’ll be eaten Kamayan-style, a traditional Filippino feast served on banana leaves, and eaten by hand. Enjoy moreish beer snacks or pulutan, before tucking into a feast encompassing the island nation’s many influences, including Chinese, Malay, Spanish and American cuisine. It’s all happening at RPS in Hardware Lane on Sunday 18th August, $90 will get you a full vegan kamayan feast including desserts and alcoholic and non-alcoholic free-flowing drinks. https://www.eventbrite.com.au/ e/rice-paper-sister-and-the- entree-pinays-present-veg- ayan-tickets-65143969366

LET’S GET CHEESY

Two bits of news from the world of cheese:

First – well, it must have been popular, because High Cheese at The Westin was suppposed to finish up at the end of this month, but has now been extended until 31 December. Partnering with Prahran Market’s famous Maker & Monger, High Cheese serves up three tiers of sweet and savoury treats with cheese as the star ingredient – think gooey baked Normandy Camembert aux Calvados, Swiss Gruyere Vieux Gougères with burnt green leek; or the sweeter Ruby chocolate parfait with Brillat Savarin frais and raspberry jam. More info: https://www.marriottdeals.com. au/highcheese

And secondly, riverside favourite Arbory Bar & Eatery has also linked up with Anthony Femia from Maker & Monger for an exclusive winter cheese feast on Wednesday 21 August. They’re promising a selection of boutique cheeses from across the world matched with wine and cocktails, mixed by the Arbory crew. Together with chef Nick Bennett, Anthony’s come up with three cheese-inspired courses with matching drinks, that’ll set you back $115 per person. Bookings: https://obee.com.au/arbory/e/ maker-and-monger-cheese-dinner

SEEYA SARTI

After 13 years, Italian CBD institution Sarti Restaurant has closed, but all is not lost. Owner Joe Mammone and his partners are just working on a “younger, more playful concept” for the laneway site, promising a large new dedicated bar space and relaxed, intimate dining. Given the success of other endeavours like Bar Carolina and Il Bacaro, it’s bound to be good! In the meantime, look out for their newest venture, Bar Tetto, on the rooftop at Bar Carolina in Toorak Road. http://www.tettodicarolina. com.au/