This Week in Food: It’s a great week to be a cheese lover + the godfather of Chinese cuisine is in town

By Kate Stevenson

Always a crowd pleasure, Silk at Crown will really be turning on the charm as they host internationally renowned Chef Jack Aw Yong for a series of Signature Chinese Cuisine Dinners. Regarded as the godfather of Chinese cuisine, Chef Yong and his team have travelled from China to bring an exclusive a la carte dinner menu to the premium restaurant for a limited-time-only, showcasing his signature dishes and world-class talent. Expect appetisers like ‘Drunken’ Australian Marron infused with 35 ingredients over 36 hours, or dishes like Black Pepper King Crab or Three Treasure Beijing dumplings. It’s all happening from October 18-27.

Next Sunday (October 20) Prahran Market will once again host their Say Cheese Festival, celebrating the best in local, Australian and international cheeses. From specialist ranges at the Market’s delis to cheese-inspired creations from resident and guest eateries like Maker & Monger, Sweet Greek, DOC Pizza & Mozzarella Bar, and Wonderbao – there will be something for everyone. Plus, there’ll be pop-up bars with plenty to drink, a live DJ spinning laid back beats, and ticketed events from the likes of Milk the Cow and Emperor Champagne. More info here.

Don’t stop there though, from 22nd – 27th October, the Holey Cheese Festival will be taking place at the Queen Vic Market. Unwind under the iconic Dairy Produce Hall and take your tastebuds to cheese as you’ve never seen it before. Cheese-lovers can sample, taste and purchase a huge range of the stuff, and you can even indulge in a cheese inspired cocktail from the Good-a-Bar (like an old-fashioned paired with smoked Gouda). Bookings for cheese tours, trader information and more, here.

Fresh from their renewed hats at the Good Food Guide Awards, Captain Moonlite and Supernormal Canteen are getting together for a seafood feast over the hibachi grill at Supernormal Canteen in St Kilda. At Anglesea’s Captain Moonlite, Matt Germanchi’s coastal Mediterranean menu celebrates local seafood, mostly pulled straight from the ocean, so he’ll bring that passion to Port Phillip Bay for one night only on Wednesday October 30th. It’ll set you back $80pp for a five course seafood feast and you can buy drinks as you go.