This Week In… Food? Nah, BOOZE!

Sorrento Spritz – The Atlantic’s Nick Mahlook is making a special appearance at the iconic Hotel Sorrento for a Seafood ‘n’ Spritz Sunday Sesh at the iconic Hotel Sorrento. On the 27th Jan, $120 will get you stunning sea views from the outdoor Salt Bar, interactive seafood stations and roving canapes, a St Germain Spritz on arrival, followed by wine pairings to perfectly complement the fresh flavors produced by Nick and the team at The Atlantic. More here.

Spritz and Snack – Just below Fed Square, Pilgrim Bar is launching a new fortnightly Spritz & Snack Party on Saturdays from 2 – 6pm. Featuring a spritz on arrival, a grazing menu of rotating delectable all-Australian snacks and tunes from local DJs, it’ll set you back $25. Expect bites like like peppered wallaby tartare, outback curry bean dip, and native mint honey lamb ribs. Tix at www.pilgrimbar.com.au

All-you-can Peroni – 400 Gradi says every day’s a party! Because this summer, every day of the week at their Essendon, Eastland & Brunswick venues between 4pm and 6pm,they’re offering all you can eat Neapolitan margherita pizzas and selected drinks. We’re talking selected red and white wine, Peroni beer, a salted vanilla sour cocktail, Spritz Mure cocktail and the famous Aperol Sprit, all for just $45 per person. Might be worth booking for this one, it’s bound to fill up fast. 400gradi.com.au

Sky-high Gin – They’re back! Adelphi Hotel’s Rooftop Gin Sessions started again this week, and Four Pillars Gin are back on board. Every Thurs & Fri night till the end of March, from 5pm – 9pm, you can sip fresh gin cocktails and craft beer poolside while enjoying seasonal bar snacks from the hotel’s signature restaurant – Om Nom Kitchen. Drinks include the Wave Racer; with Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin, orange, rhubarb and sparkling, or the Gin-a-Colada with Four Pillars Spiced Negroni Gin, coconut, & pine-lime. You don’t need to buy tix to this one, but roof capacity is limited, so so arrive early to avoid disappointment! http://adelphi.com.au/

Down Warragul Way – And just a final mention to a regional gem. Scorchy and I made our way up to Hogget Kitchen last week. It’s been open for a while now, but chef Trevor Perkins (born and bred in Gippsland) has really hit his strides. Trevor embraces a nose-to-tail attitude, and everything’s done in house – from pickling and bottling to butchery, charcuterie, smoking and brining. Renowned Victorian winemakers Patrick Sullivan and William Downie lease the surrounding vineyard, so the wine list is a cracker. It really was stunning, simple, but flavoursome food that perfectly demonstrated the stupendous food bowl that is surrounding Gippsland. https://www.hogget.com.au