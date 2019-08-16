This Week in Food: Two boozy five course feasts + dishes for Dad this Father’s Day

New chef Hayden McMillan has hit the ground running at Windsor favourite Neptune, I headed in to check out the new menu this week and it’s a huge thumbs up for dishes like pickled mussels on house-made focaccia and charred octopus with potato aioli and nduja. You can also get in for a special one off dinner that sees Hayden collaborating with TarraWarra Estate’s Mark Ebbels to shine a spotlight on the Yarra Valley. It’s happening Wednesday August 21, and together they’ll devise a five-course menu that will feature the best of TarraWarra’s quarter-acre kitchen garden while showcasing Neptune’s coastal Italian leanings. And of course, TarraWarra winemaker Clare Halloran will match premium pours from the stunning winery throughout the night. It’s great value at $120 all-inclusive, tickets here.

Speaking of wine dinners, Point Leo Estate is hosting a special night to celebrate their Vintage Launch on August 30. You’ll enjoy their new vintage and 2018 release wines paired with an exquisite five-course menu by Culinary Director Phil Wood. Matches will include crab and curry brioche with the 2019 Rosé, Snapper with green tomato dashi dressing with the 2018 Chardonnay and Short rib with cabbage and anchovy butter paired with the 2018 Shiraz. If you haven’t been already, this is one of my favourite destinations in regional Victoria. Tickets here.

As a tribute to Joe Grbac’s Croatian heritage and his father he’s hosting a Croatian style Father’s Day Lunch at his city restaurant Saxe, on 1 September from 11.30am. Enjoy classic Croatian dishes and Croatian beers and wines. Adults can dine for $75, whilst kids under 14 can enjoy a 2-course lunch for $45. Ross headed in for lunch this week and has been raving about it since. More info here.

Up until now The Left Handed Chef in South Melbourne has been known for its Israeli breakfasts and lunches, but as of this week, chef Ehud Malka is hanging up his breakfast apron and making the move into dinner service. Think hearty, giant four-person share sandwiches, hummus bowls, pita pockets and share platters. Ehud churns out great, comforting, tasty food – it’s well worth a look. Find out more here.