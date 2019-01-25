This Week in Food: Seeing out the summer with a sizzler

THIS WEEK IN FOOD

SEEYA SUMMER

Two Melbourne favourites are getting together for a one-off celebration to see out the Summer, as Hanoi Hannah turns up at Pontoon on St Kilda beach on Friday 22nd Feb. Chefs Anthony Choi & Rhys Hunter have crafted a menu that celebrates both venues’ offerings with just ten dishes that will each be cooked over the beachside venue’s hero grills and coals. There’ll be roaming free snacks to taste, you can buy anything off the full menu, or indulge in a six item sharing option. It’s all happening from midday. http://pontoonstkildabeach.com.au/

PISCO-LICIOUS

February 2 is international Pisco Sour Day, so where better to celebrate is than Pastuso in the city. Melbourne’s best known Peruvian restaurant is holding an interactive Pisco Sour Masterclass with bar manager and Pisco Master, Miguel Bellido. You’ll taste a premium Pisco, then learn to whip up your own Pisco Sour like a boss, all in a thirty minute session including Pisco-matching snacks like Alpaca Croquette and Yucas. It kicks off at 2pm on the day and will set you back $55. More info, check out the “specials” tab in the booking form at http://pastuso.com.au/bookings-at-pastuso-2/

IT’S A SIZZLER

Well, it’s been a scorcher so far this year, so Prahran Market is throwing its first ever Sizzlefest, celebrating all that is great about the summer BBQ! It’s happening Sunday 3rd February – there’ll be Danish off-the-grid expert Bente Grysbaek demonstrating how to cook over a fire pit, Market Traders showing you how best to grill meat, fish and vegies on the barbie, and an annual Sausage Tasting Competition. Entry’s free, you can buy plenty of goodies across the day, enjoy wines from market newcomer Blackhearts & Sparrows, and kick back to tunes from an onsite DJ. www.prahranmarket.com.au/event/sizzlefest-2019

SEAFOOD DIET

Here’s something a little different! Sea Life Nights is returning to Melbourne in 2019, with Sea Life Melbourne’s running adult only nights allowing guests to roam the whole aquarium – from the 2.2 million litre Oceanarium to the Penguin Playground – with drinks, food and live music flowing. Tickets include a cocktail and canapé on arrival, plus there’ll be lounge bars set up across the venue, a selection of light bites and sweet treats, and talks from experts about the more interesting residents of the aquarium.

