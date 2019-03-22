This Week in Food: Steak and the City + Festival Folly

THIS WEEK IN FOOD

FESTIVAL FOLLY 1: Well, the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival is officially winding down this weekend, but there are still a couple of events you can get involved in …

Due to the Gippsland bushfires the much-awaited takeover of the gorgeous town of Jindivick, The Village Feast, has been postponed until Saturday March 30, which means you can still go! They’ll be raising money for a bushfire relief fund on the day, and importantly Melbourne restaurants, cafés and bars will be collaborating with local Gippsland culinary stars, producers and winemakers to bring all the trappings of a heritage country Victorian streetscape to life – from the butcher’s shop and green grocer to milk bar and Chinese restaurant. Details and tix: www.melbournefoodandwine.com.au/program/the-village-feast

FESTIVAL FOLLY 2: Also – there is now officially a winemaking end of Collins Street, with the Noisy Ritual Pop-Up Fermentation Bar opening at Victoria Harbour this week. The Noisy Ritual team, who run an urban winery in Brunswick will be serving wine by the glass, tasting flights and bottle alongside delicious wares from Victoria Harbour locals Saluministi all the way through until March 30. Pop in for a drink and see a working winery with grapes fermenting away, or take part in workshops. More info: www.melbournefoodandwine.com.au/program/noisy-ritual-popup-fermentation-bar

UNDER MILKWOOD: Looks like it is ALL happening on March 30, that same night Oakridge in the Yarra Valley will host permaculture experts Kirsten Bradley and Nick Ritar of Milkwood for a special one-off dinner. Oakridge chefs, the fabulous Jo Barrett and Matt Stone will join Kirsten and Nick to celebrate wild foods, fermentation and farming; and guests will enjoy a one-off menu made with ingredients foraged and sourced locally and grown on the Oakridge estate, and of course select Oakridge wine vintages. Bookings: www.oakridgewines.com.au

SMOKIN’ SAUSAGES: If you haven’t checked out the new, improved Lygon Street institution King & Godfree yet, here’s your excuse! On (you guessed it) Sat 30 March they’ll play host to an Italian Sausage Masterclass with the brilliant boys from Uncle Smokehouse Deli in Dandenong. From 10:30am until 1pm you’ll explore the world of smallgoods, smoking and sausage making with the guys from Uncle. And afterwards, enjoy a degustation lunch paired Tar & Roses wines, while learning all about the products you’re devouring. Plus, take your own fresh sausages home to enjoy, AND a voucher from Uncle Smokehouse. Tix: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/kg-sausage-masterclass-tickets-58180617794

CITY STEAKS: And just to give you something to do on a day other than March 30 … Berwick’s MPD Steak Kitchen is popping up in the city for three weeks to let us urbanites let us know what they’re missing out on. Exec Chef Chris Bonello will serve a curated menu of contemporary Australian fare, of course with some of the highest quality steak for which MPD is renowned. You can find them in the space formerly known as MoMo below the Grand Hyatt from 26 March – 13 April, Tues to Sat for dinners. Reservations: https://www.mpdsteakkitchen.com/