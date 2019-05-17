Advertisement
This Week in Food: Symphony in a cellar and a truffle festival
COOL CHINESE: Twenty-something years down the track and Prahran institution “David’s” is as popular as ever. That doesn’t mean they’re resting on their laurels, though, as the new Autumn menu demonstrates. Yes, the classics are still there (and still good: see the traditional sticky pork belly), but there are new dishes complementing their promise of home-style Shanghainese cuisine. Try the hawker style, ragu-like cumin lamb that comes with plump shaobing flat breads; or the fiery claypot-roasted king prawns, infused in spicy homemade fermented chilli. It’s perfect fodder for a chilly Melbourne night, and if you’re still a bit draughty after the tucker, the Samurai Sour cocktail will toast you down to your toes. For more information visit http://davidsrestaurant.com.au.
A STELLAR CELLAR SYMPHONY: I’m checking out Michelton Estate this weekend for the first time, and if you need an excuse to head up the Hume for a stickybeak yourself, how about their “Symphony in the Cellar”? We’re talking Australia’s largest operating underground cellar (imagine the accoustics!) on Friday 7th June, with members of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra performing as the Penny Quartet. You’ll enjoy Mitchelton NV Cuvée Sparkling and a cheese & charcuterie grazing table before the musical feast begins. Tickets for the sparking, nibbles, and fine music are $60, and you may like to hang around afterwards for a special two course sharing menu priced at $60pp in The Muse restaurant. Bookings via https://www.eventbrite.com.au/
I GOT TRUFFLES OF MY OWN: Here’s one for the calendar, Truffle Melbourne returns to Melbourne for a sixth consecutive year, taking over the Queen Vic Market on Saturday 22 June and Sunday 23 June. It’s all about demystifying that edible treasure, making it accessible and teaching people about how to source, store and savour it. Over two days there’ll be free activities, music, demonstrations and the largest range of ready-to-eat truffle dishes Melbourne’s seen – think Truffled pizza from Lazerpig; truffle-topped wagyu burgers; and truffled duck and foie gras truffle terrine from the Truffle Truck. More details at trufflemelbourne.com.
IT’S A FIRST: En primeur is a method of purchasing wines early while the wine (a vintage) is still in the barrel, letting people invest before a wine is bottled. In an Australian first, 11 renowned Châteaux will travel from Bordeaux to Australia to do just that in exclusive “Bordeaux En Primeur” tasting event presented by Langton’s. It’ll all happen at Maia Restaurant in the Docklands on the 30th May from 5pm; $70 will get you roving including barrel samples of twelve 2018 wines, their 2015 comparisons, a grazing table and canapés. More information & tickets at www.langtons.com.au/events.
PPPERFECT: Matt Stone & Jo Barrett at Oakridge are hosting a special dinner event on June 1st called “Pinot, Poultry and PJ Booth”. Who’s PJ Booth? Well, he’s their long-time mentor and friend who’s just released a poultry-themed book called “Feathered”. It’ll be a four course affair with hearty, warming game-poultry dishes befitting the first day of winter, and some cellar-rare Oakridge back-vintage wines not currently listed to match the menu. It’s $140 per person with those special wines. Book via: www.oakridgewines.com.au/
