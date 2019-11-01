This Week in Food: Talking Turkish wine + a magical night in Cattolica

By Kate Stevenson

Everybody loves pasta, so it’s worth known that city staple Pentolina is hosting “A Magical Night in Cattolica” on Wednesday 13th November 2019. Head chef Gabriele Olivieri will be conjuring up a six-course degustation dinner inspired by two summer festivals from his hometown Cattolica – La Notte Magica delle Vongole (the Magical Night of the Clams) and La Grande Rustida (the Big Grill). So there’ll be plenty of seafood, as well as pasta – think passatelli with cuttlefish and clams; and charcoal-grilled sardines with piadina, squacquerone and saba. The six course menu is great value at $80 per person. Full menu: pentolina. com.au/events

We’re always looking for something new, so have you tried Turkish wines? South Yarra favourite Yagiz has launched its Bottomless Turkish Wine Lunches on Fridays and Saturdays. Long lunch lovers can sip on two of the country’s finest drops – Kayra Narince (white) and Kayra Buzbag Okuzgozu Bogazkere (red), along with two fabulous courses for just $49, between 12pm and 2pm. More info: yagiz.com.au.

The Mornington Peninsula’s distillery Bass & Flinders is celebrating their 10th anniversary, and to celebrate they’re releasing a limited-edition French-Australian brandy blend in collaboration with renowned French Cognac house, Normandin-Mercier. They’re also hosting a special anniversary dinner on Saturday 16th November at the distillery, and would love you to help them celebrate! The special Anniversary Cuvée will retail for $250, but guests at the dinner will be able to sample it and maybe even buy one of the hand-numbered, first 50 bottles created. which will be hand-numbered to commemorate the special release.



Love your champagne? The Grosvenor Hotel is hosting “An Afternoon on the Green” on Friday December 6th, an unrivalled Champagne tasting event that will see guests work their way through some of France’s great Champagne houses. From 3.30pm-6.30pm, sip your way through Ruinart, Seleque Solessence Nature, Nicholas Feuillatte and Brun de Neuville, enjoy live entertainment and antipasto platters from Head Chef Simon Moss, all for just $35pp.

Staying away from the track this Melbourne Cup? Doesn’t mean you can’t still dress up and indulge. The Langham Melbourne and Gorgi Coghlan are hosting a special Melbourne Cup lunch on Tuesday November 5 at Melba Restaurant. There’ll be live music, prizes for the best-dressed, and of course stunning produce like Mount Martha mussels, High Country pork belly, and South Gippsland Beef. Prizes for the best dressed guests include a custom-made Karen Gee dress, Moet & Chandon champagne magnum, and an overnight stay at the Langham. And it’s great value at $155 for the buffet lunch and free-flowing premium sparkling wine. melbourne. langhamhotels.com.au