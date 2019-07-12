This Week in Food: Tea, truffles and a supernormal orchestra

MELBOURNE SUPERNORMAL ORCHESTRA – How’s this for a collaboration? Supernormal is hosting a special one-off brunch on Tuesday 30th July with a performance by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. It’s inspired by the NGV’s current Terracotta Warriors exhibition, which features alongside contemporary works by Cai Guo-Qiang. There’ll be performances by MSO cellist Michelle Wood and an MSO string quintet. It’ll run from 9-11am and set you back $80 for brunch, beverages and beautiful music. Bookings – info@supernormal.net.au.

BEER HALL IN THE ‘BURBS – Much-loved Melbourne chef Jerry Mai is bringing her signature modern Vietnamese food to Glen Waverley, with Bia Hoi opening at The Glen on 1 August. The venue a take on the local beer halls common throughout Vietnam, and will boast bottomless brunch on Sundays. Expect a menu consisting of beer-friendly snacks and dishes – casual, simple and best eaten with a few drinks and good mates. biahoibar.com.au

MISTER TRUFFLE – You don’t have to head bush to make the most of truffle season, over in Kew Mister Bianco is opening a “truffle farm” at the back of the restaurant for their truffle week – August 5-11. The “Green House” dining room will look the part with soil, trees and of course a truffle hunt. There’ll be a series of special events, including a Truffle World Cup Lunch with Philippe Mouchel on Thursday 8th August and a Truffle Sunday Lunch on 11th August. More details: misterbianco.com.au/ whats-on

ME TO A TEA – The Melbourne Tea Festival is happening Sunday, 21 July, but it may not be all you expect. Yes, there’ll be the traditional leaves, but also – Four Pillars Gin will be creating tea-inspired cocktails; Vue De Monde’s own tea sommelier will host a tasting of his favourite world-class teas; and LuxBite have created tea-infused treats. There’ll be more that 43 stalls, workshops, talks, tastings and masterclasses. www. melbourneteafestival.com.au/ festival-info

A SCENIC SPLURGE – Want to spoil your loved one? Well, one of my Peninsula faves, Pt Leo Estate, has launched a series of luxury experiences to make sure you enjoy the best that region has to offer, Given accommodation in the area can be busy, a highlight is the “Taste of the Peninsula” package, which includes a stay at RACV Cape Shanck Resort, luxury transfers to Pt Leo Estate for a five course dinner with matched wines at fine-diner Laura, return transfers and premium accommodation. Plus there are Wine & Art Experiences that’ll see you picked up in Melbourne at dining at either Laura, or their Point Leo Restaurant after a wine tasting and visit to local farm gate tasting room, brewery or distillery. More info: https://www.ptleoestate. com.au/pt-leo-estate- exclusive-private-experiences/