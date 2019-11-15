This Week in Food: The return of two favourites + a charcuterie festival

By Kate Stevenson

More than a year and a half after it was devastated by fire, popular Mornington Peninsula winery and fine diner Ten Minutes by Tractor has re-opened the doors to their new restaurant space. Their first service back in business saw them cater for the diners whose meals were interrupted on that fateful day, and the CFA crews who helped to fight the blaze. Now the rest of us can get in for a squiz and taste of Adam Sanderson’s stunning menu. tenminutesbytractor.com.au

Speaking of popular venues, Melbourne Italian institution “Cosi Ristorante” has re-opened in South Yarra, with a new look, but the same charm that welcomed diners from across Melbourne before. Expect white tablecloths, waiters with bow ties, and classic Italian dishes like rigatoni tricolore basilico pomodorino e burrata, beetroot gnocchi with parmesan cheese, and cotoletta di vitello alla milanese. cosirestaurant.com.au



SHEPHERD’S DELIGHT Scott Pickett has done it again. “Pastore” has opened at the swanky new Hotel Chadstone. Italian for “shepherd”, Pastore promises Italian cuisine with Australians references – so think Pici with sausage ragu and salted ricotta; or house-cured duck prosciutto with Davidson plum and Geraldton wax. Interestingly it is already proving just as popular with hungry diners in south east as hotel guests. I can tell you the house-made pasta is glorious, which is no surprise given they’ve got Mirko Speri (formerly of 38 Chairs) at the helm. pastorerestaurant.com. au

One of my favourite eating experiences of the year was the Omnia pop up in Toorak Road, which acted as a test kitchen while head chef Stephen Nairn waited for the real deal at the new Capitol Grand development to be ready. Well it’s nearly there, November 29 they’ll arrive at their new home, and by all reports it will be impressive. The new digs are on the ground floor at 625 Chapel Street, South Yarra. It’ll open for lunch and dinner, with breakfast to follow by the end of the year. Watch this space. omniabistro.com. au

And just quickly – if you’re at a loose end this weekend, South Yarra based greengrocer LaManna & Sons is celebrating their second birthday with a weekend-long Charcuterie Festival (Sat 16th & Sun 17th Nov). There’ll be big grazing platters, in-store cooking demos, delicious samples from a range of local suppliers, a three-piece jazz performance and a blanket discount of 20 percent across all products. The word “charcuterie” should have been enough. Yum. lamannaandsons. com.au