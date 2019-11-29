This Week in Food: Two delicious mid-week Italian dinners + the best fish in town

And if it’s really warm, head down the coast, where Sorrento institution Morgan’s welcomes a new director of food in the inimitable Paul Wilson, who’ll help the Aussie cafe deliver fabulous, sustainable, market-fresh seafood. Melbourne’s most famous fishmonger John Rubira will be back to to deliver the best market-fresh fish and his son Lee will process it all with a true ‘nose to tail’ approach. That’s gotta be worth a look! morganssorrento. com.au

From Wed 4th to Fri 6 Dec, Marion will celebrate the start of summer with A Sicilian Summer – three days of Sicilian wines, food and fun. They’ll be hosting cult Sicilian winemaker Filippo Rizzo from Lamoresca on the Wednesday, he’ll pour 30ml tastes of his wines for guests and chat about his story. There’ll be plenty of other Sicilian wines and tastes across the three days – order from Marion’s Sicilian Summer menu a la carte or as a Chef’s Selection menu of favourite Sicilian dishes for $65pp. marionwine.com. au

Melbourne’s iconic summertime venue, Arbory Afloat, has had a Ketel One Botanical makeover to celebrate the launch of the new botanic-infused vodka. Soak up the views of the Yarra alongside a Ketel One Botanical menu daily from 11am – 1am, all the way through until 23 February 2020. Sip your way through a Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint Spritz, Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose Spritz, or Ketel One Botanical Peach and Orange Blossom Spritz. arboryafloat. com.au

Well, they had a record crowd this year, so the 2020 Meeniyan Garlic Festival, is aiming to do the same as it celebrates the region’s high-quality garlic and produce with food, wine, music, arts and crafts on Saturday 15th February, Plus, there’ll be an inaugural Garlic Feast on the Sunday – yep, a garlicky long lunch – yum! More info: meeniyangarlicfestival. com.au

Surely the weather is going to warm up soon, and if it does, you’re going to want to get out and about a bit more. How about a midweek meal at Neptune Food and Wine in Prahran, where $25 will get you a beautiful bowl of pasta a glass of wine AND a sweet … bellissimo! neptune. melbourne