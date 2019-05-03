This Week in Food: Where to spoil mum for Mother’s Day

THIS WEEK IN FOOD:

A bit of food news for you this week, and a bucketload of suggestions on how you can spoil mum for Mother’s Day.

SUNNY DAYS: In food news, there’s been a new opening in the iconic building most of us know as “The Point” on Albert Park lake. Sun Kitchen is self-confessed Chinese fine-dining. Straddling both Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine, for once the quality of the food rivals the views of this lakeside location. I was lucky enough to dine there last week, and while it’s worth pointing out the prices probably put it in the “special occasion” category for most, it really was some of the best Chinese food I have ever tasted. Top points to the fiery Sizzling fish fillets in hot chilli oil; the Wagyu beef with black truffle and garlic; and the golden crispy tofu. sun-kitchen.com

HIGH NOON AT MAHA – He is NEVER sitting still, so it’s no surprise that Shane Delia and his team have once again rejigged the lunch menus at Maha. The two and four course menus are still stupendous value, and new dishes like eggplant filled buns with Persian ‘xo’ sauce; and house-made wagyu basturma, with whipped yoghurt and charred eggplant, are beyond good. And, there’s now an extensive a la carte menu full of terrific, tasty, light Middle Eastern dishes. Or, if you want to learn how to cook like Shane, keep an eye out for his cooking classes. Partnering with E&S Trading. the Saturday classes including canapés and Champagne on arrival, a cooking demo, 3 course lunch with matching wine, recipe books and more. More info: maharestaurant.com.au

And … The Mother’s Day Wrap!

TAKE YOUR CUTIE TO QT: Treat mum to Mumm this Mother’s Day. Book in for Mother’s Day lunch at Pascale Bar and Grill at the QT Hotel, and a glass of that iconic bubbly is the first thing she’ll enjoy. Then sit down for an exclusive three-course a la carte menu which includes a selection of Cured Kingfish, Kurobuta Pork Belly, Wood Fired John Dory, Rangers Valley Wagyu Rump Cap and it’s stunning. It’ll set you back $95 per head, $45 for kids, and under 10s are free. www. qthotelsandresorts.com/ melbourne/eat-drink/ promotions/make-a-date-with- mum/

PAMPER HER WITH A PICNIC: After years of success in New Zealand, Diane Stanbra reckons Mother’s Day is a perfect time to launch her business “Picnic Box” in Melbourne. Bringing together great Australian produce in 100% compostible packaging, Diane worked with mum and daughter duo Saskia and Maggie Beer to create a special premium Picnic just for your Mothers’ Day, featuring stunning produce from their farm. The boxes will be available from Caltex Foodary in South Yarra, so you can taken them straight over to the Botanic Gardens, into the city, or any nearby park for a relaxing Sunday nibble. Goodies include Chicken & tarragon ballotine with beetroot jam, Gontran Cherrier baguette, spiced tomato, cornichol & roasted garlic preserve, and strawberries with dark chocolate and vinno cotto caramel dipping sauce. Check out picnicbox.co for more info and orders.

SEASIDE HIGH TEA: How about a trip out of town to the newly renovated Portsea Hotel. They’re holding a Mother’s Day High Tea from 11am – 3pm that’ll boast second-to-none views; a glass of bubbly on arrival; snacks, sandwiches, sweets, savouries and everything in between. More info at: portseahotel.com.au/ whats-on/

FEED HER FANCY-LIKE: Fancy Hank’s are launching Winter Roasts every second Sunday of the month, and you can kick it off on Mother’s Day. On the menu for May 12, a hearty lunch of a slow-cooked lamb shoulder with spiced molasses and anchovy glaze served with sour pickles and organic yoghurt, along with some fabulous sounding sides including lamb dripping potatoes with cumin and mint, and finally rhubarb cobbler for dessert. The set menu is brilliant value at $45 per person. More info & reservations: fancyhanks.com

SPOIL HER WITH SICILIAN: And finally, how about a Sicilian feast at Kew favourite, Mister Bianco. Shout mum to a decadent four-course sharing menu, starting with some shared stuzzichini; before moving to some homemade pasta; a Sicilian roast for main; and a selection of Italian desserts to finish. Reservations at misterbianco.com.au